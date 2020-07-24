Borough handed £5million funding to ease traffic 'pinchpoints'

A £5million funding package has been awarded to the council to ease traffic congestion at six junctions in Maidenhead.

The multi-million pound funding from the Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership was approved at a meeting on Wednesday, July 15.

The borough is planning to use the cash to improve capacity at several ‘pinch point’ areas including the roundabout at the junction of the A308/Stafferton Way/Rushington Avenue and A4/A308 Castle Hill roundabout.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, told the Advertiser: “Because we’ve got the increase in the population of Maidenhead, we’ve got increased new housing and it puts new pressure on roads that are already close to their limits.

“That means we have got to look at ways in which we can enhance capacity, look at how we can design to preserve air quality while reducing delays and jams.”

The council is still planning how to make improvements at each junction but potential changes include road widening, junction reconfiguration and increased cycling provision.

Other roundabouts identified for work include the A4/B4447 Cookham Road/Market Street and the roundabout at the junction of the A4/ A4094 Ray Mead Road and Guard Club Road.

Cllr Clark added: “Gradually we’re going to go in a new direction and it will be an accelerated move to electric vehicles, smart roads and EV charging.

“The fact the Government are finding money to do schemes is good news but it’s our job to make sure Windsor and Maidenhead get their fair share of whatever’s going.”

The total funding awarded to the borough amounted to £4,213,200 from TVB LEP’s Local Growth Fund and £1,068,000 from the partnership’s Business Rates Retention Pilot.

All works will be subject to public consultation and planning conditions, Cllr Clark added.