Maidenhead Heritage Centre looking for loan of paddleboard

The chairman of Maidenhead Heritage Centre is appealing for the loan of items for the museums ‘Summer on the River’ exhibition.

The centre in Park Street will re-open on Wednesday, July 29 and Richard Poad would like the water-themed exhibition to feature paddleboarding, both photos of the sport and perhaps a board as well.

Richard said: “It would be wonderful to borrow one, and I guess the paddle to go with it.

“Not that we’re going to try it out on the York Stream.”

The exhibition will feature photographs and brochures of many river event cancelled this year, including the Swan Upping and the Boulters to Bray swim, but Richard said he is seeking mainly objects.

He added: “If anybody has on their mantel piece a model of a traditional Thames steamboat or a skiff that we could put in our display case, that would be absolutely brilliant.”

He would also welcome the loan of a canoe.

When the museum does open it will be selling a new selection of greetings cards in its shop and just in time for the summer holidays, the Spitfire Simulator Experience will be back in action.

Richard it is ‘suitable for children between nine and 90’.

“They’ll have huge fun, it’s something that’s very different from the usual summer holiday experiences,” he added.

Only one bubble of people will be able in the simulator area so pre-booking is essential. Book in advance by calling the centre on 01628 780555.

For anyone who has a paddleboard, canoe or other suitable items or photographs, they can loan email info@maidenheadheritage.org.uk