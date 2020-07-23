Sports hall transformed into giant gym as Magnet gears up to reopen

The Magnet Leisure Centre is gearing up for its reopening this weekend following the Government green light earlier this month.

The centre in Holmanleaze has converted its sports hall into a gym, ensuring that spin bikes and equipment are at least two metres apart to ensure social distancing.

Jonny Walker, events manager at The Magnet Leisure Centre said: "I would challenge anyone to name me a bigger gym in our local area, or county, we’ve dedicated our whole leisure centre to the gym."

"We have 20 bikes all safely positioned with an instructor bike on stage.

"We’ve split off the badminton courts and we’ve got an area for some of our classes like Zumba and Pilates, circuit training and we’ve still got our upstairs gym.

"We are very lucky in Maidenhead and Windsor to have large leisure centres dedicated to the gym with everything spaced out two metres apart or more."

The Magnet will remain open for just over a month with the new Braywick Lesiure Centre scheduled to open in September.

Earlier this month it was announced that from August 1 a new leisure trust, called Leisure Focus, will take over the running of all Royal Borough leisure centres from Legacy Leisure.

All memberships will transfer over to the new trust from this date.

The staff will also move over to the new trust.