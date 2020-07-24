Student wins highly recognised creative award for 'PL*STIC' initiative

A university student has been selected as a winner of a global marketing competition for his ‘PL*STIC’ initiative.

Tom Downey who studies Marketing at Birmingham City University’s Business School was up against more than 3,000 entries from almost 60 countries to win his coveted wooden pencil award.

The prize was awarded by D&AD (Design & Art Direction), a non-profit advertising and design association whose awards are recognised globally as the ultimate creative accolade.

Tom, 22, who lives in Forlease Drive, Maidenhead, entered the D&AD ‘New Blood Awards’, which are open to students, recent graduates and young creatives worldwide.

For the award D&AD approach brands, including Nike and Lego, and ask them for a brief in line with their corporate needs, which entrants respond to.

Tom took up the ‘Connect4Climate’ brief which was ‘to inspire meaningful behaviour change towards a sustainable lifestyle’.

He had the idea of censoring plastic.

“It was basically calling on content creators to visualise plastic in a different way,” said Tom.

His whole campaign consisted of three main parts which he submitted via a two-minute explanatory video and slides for judging by a panel of industry experts.

The first part of his campaign was to raise awareness of the damaging impact of plastic by asking content creators to blur any plastic in their photos and videos.

The next proposed the use of a website to allow users to scan item barcodes at the point of sale to find out how many years the packaging will take to break down.

And finally, Tom put forward the idea of a petition to make it a legal requirement for brands to print the packaging break-down date underneath the expiry date, in the same format.

The former Oldfield Primary and Desborough College student found out he was selected as one of 11 winners in the Connect4Climate category on Thursday, July 9.

“I was really proud to have been selected as part of a very small group of people from a global challenge,” he said.

Tom has yet to receive his wooden pencil award because the coronavirus has brought production to a halt, but in the meantime he and the other winners have been sent an AR Instagram filter which features a virtual version.

The student has spent the last year on a placement at Adobe and intends on returning to Birmingham City University for his final year in September.