Remember When: The Professionals came to town

1975: A group of young sailing enthusiasts enjoyed lessons at Maidenhead Sailing Club’s headquarters at Summerleaze.

The group of 26 children, aged between seven and 12, learned how to handle Optimist class boats in a bid to acquaint youngsters with sailing craft before they move on to bigger boats when they are older.

1975: Wargrave’s popular lollipop man and caretaker of the Piggott Junior School retired after 18 years.

John Kelly was given a book about the school made especially by the pupils, a school-made cake and numerous other gifts as he departed.

1980: The Professionals came to town as the popular ITV series spent the week filming in Maidenhead.

Maintaining a tradition of filming entirely on location to ensure authenticity, the film crew filmed two scenes in the town.

The Town Moor was used as an RAF headquarters, when Gordon Jackson, who played George Cowley, met a top civil servant who had arrived by police helicopter.

The London and South of England Building Society was then the backdrop for a scene featuring Bodie (Lewis Collins).

1980: Parents at Wessex Infants’ School had spent a great deal of time working on the grounds of the school in St Adrian’s Close.

Mothers and fathers had been weeding and planting to make the grounds attractive, neat and tidy.

1980: Maidenhead hosted its first pageant for more than a quarter of a century.

The event took place at Maidenhead United’s York Road at featured a host of performers in historical costumes, some with huge papier-mache heads to represent various English monarchs.

1985: Television star Michael Parkinson branded proposals to close St Mark’s Hospital’s accident and emergency department ‘silly, stupid and dangerous’ after a protest march made its way from Wexham Park Hospital in Slough to Maidenhead.

More than 600 people joined the march, organised by six Maidenhead women.

The East Berks Health Authority had recommended the department’s closure the previous April.

1990: The deputy head of Oldfield Primary School said goodbye to her pupils after teaching at the school for 12 years.

Claire Pishhorn had spent five years as deputy head.

She said: “I am going to take a break now – I have been teaching for 17 years. I have left on a very high note and I had a super year to teach this year.”