New lunchtime cafe opens on King Street

A new cafe has opened its doors in King Street.

Predominantly a sandwich bar, Casa D’or also features a patisserie, and serves hot drinks and hot lunches such as jacket potatoes with various fillings.

According to Casa D’or’s owner, Abdel Madjid Baroudi, the cafe specialises in simple good food and everything is made from scratch.

It is located in New Market on King Street, around the corner from The Rose pub, and is accessible via the lower end of High Town Road.

Casa D’or opened on July 2, and is gradually picking up business. However, the current period of home-working has caused difficulties for the cafe .

“There are no people working in the offices around, they are all working from home,” Madjid said. “It’s a problem – there are no people coming in for lunchtime break, which was our plan.”

Madjid is nonetheless remaining upbeat and the cafe has been praised by Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), lead member for sustainability, who visited shortly after it opened.

“It’s an absolutely wonderful cafe – people are just loving it,” she said.

Cllr Stimson said she is ‘delighted’ that a new cafe has opened in Maidenhead, in ‘what’s going to become a very important part of town’ – particularly in view of the current pandemic.

“It’s so brave of them to open at this time,” she said. “They’re breathing fresh new life into Maidenhead at the time we need it, when we’re coming out of lockdown.

“The more we can do to support local businesses, the better – one of the cornerstones of sustainability is how we support local projects.”