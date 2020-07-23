Petition for cycling lanes reaches 460 signatures

A petition to introduce cycling lanes around some of the busiest roads around Maidenhead has fetched more than 460 signatures.

Holyport resident Abigail Tinson began the petition after observing how many more people have been cycling in Maidenhead since the pandemic struck.

Noticing that many of the most direct routes in and out of town were less than ideal, she was motivated to petition the Royal Borough to create cycling lanes on the larger, busier roads.

Specifically, Abigail suggested cycling lanes on Braywick Road into town, along the A308 Marlow Road and out to Taplow.

“There are no proper cycling lanes in Maidenhead at all – it’s all shared-use paths,” Abigail said.

“Shared paths in Maidenhead are not even wide enough for pedestrians and dog walkers.

She added: “They’re badly maintained and they’ve got debris on them, so you keep getting punctures. That, and they suddenly disappear when you’re on them, so you have to go on the road.”

As well as lack of safety, Abigail highlighted the discomfort of feeling like an unwanted nuisance both on the pavements and on the roads.

“I want non-cyclists and pedestrians to sign this petition as well, because they probably want cyclists to have their own lane. They want their space back,” she said.

Though the council is planning to address cycling provision in the borough, cycle lanes are not included in this.

“Their action plan is to make five routes around the town – country, leisurely routes,” said Abigail.

“It’s not about getting people to avoid towns and take side routes – we should be encouraging people to cycle to work, or to their yoga class that’s 20 minutes away,” she said.

The borough’s immediate plan for Maidenhead town centre’s cycling landscape (outlined in their Town Forum meeting last week) is to move street furniture to create fewer obstacles on the pavements, as well as increasing the amount of cycle parking.

A spokesman from the Royal Borough said:

“We will respond formally if the petition receives the number of signatures required for it to be discussed at full council (1,500).”

Visit petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/CYCLELANES to sign.