Maidenhead rotary club to hold virtual networking event

09:00AM, Saturday 25 July 2020
A rotary club is holding a virtual networking event next month for those interested in joining the group.
Maidenhead Bridge Rotary will be hosting the Zoom meeting on Wednesday, August 5 from 7pm to 8pm.
Meeting on the first and third Sunday of each month at 10.30am, usually in Costa Coffee in High Street but presently via Zoom, the aim of The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge is to provide young professionals and parents with an opportunity to get involved in the community.
The club is the mastermind behind the ‘Rotary Volunteer Response Project’ that has been supporting more than 150 households with errands while people have been in self-isolation.
Register your interest to receive the Zoom invite at www.maidenheadbridgerotary.org.uk/virtual‐networking
Comments
