Remember When: Morecambe and Wise brought sunshine to Shoppenhangers

1975: Lilian Darvill put down her chalk for the last time after 43 years as a teacher – 31 of them at Braywood School.

Mrs Darvill spent 12 years teaching in Waltham St Lawrence before moving to Braywood at the age of 32.

Her years of service were recognised as staff and pupils presented her with an Indian rug and a clock.

1980: Comedians Eric and Ernie shot the opening sequence for their Morecambe and Wise show in Maidenhead (main picture).

Filming took place on the motorway approach road near The Crest Hotel in Shoppenhangers Road for a title film at the beginning of the show.

Maidenhead police officer Tony Walker volunteered on his day off to supervise the traffic along the A423(M) while the sequence was shot.

1985: Wessex County Infants School held sports events for both the nursery unit and the infant school.

The infants’ sports day featured a variety of races, including an egg and spoon race and a back-to-back race.

1990: Departing Newlands headmistress Jessie Leighton was presented with a surprise gift – a massive double bed quilt handmade by pupils.

Every class at the 1,070-pupil school worked on a panel, creating a visual record of Mrs Leighton’s 14 years as head.

The impressive project was kept secret from Mrs Leighton until it was presented to her to mark her retirement.

1990: The annual Rotary Club picnic at Cliveden House had all the right ingredients for a glorious summer evening.

The sweeping lawns were covered with about 5,000 picnickers from far and wide, including a group of 23 young Russian students who had come over for an exchange.

1990: Pupils from All Saints Junior School starred in a double bill of music and drama.

They performed All Aboard, a musical voyage with Captain Cook, and Carrots, a musical dramatisation of incidents in the life of Dr Barnardo.