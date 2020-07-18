Wooden Spoon makes donations to Thames Valley Adventure Playground and SportAable

The children’s charity of rugby has donated £10,000 to two charities struggling to run essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wooden Spoon, which funds projects supporting children and young people with disabilities, has donated £5,000 each to Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) in Taplow and SportsAble in Braywick Road.

The money from the Wooden Spoon Chilterns Region will contribute to the survival of the charities.

Julia Chester, vice chairman of SportsAble, said the charity is ‘really struggling’ at the moment and that COVID-19 ‘has badly impacted’ its ability to fundraise.

“To receive the donation of £5,000 from Wooden Spoon, a friend to SportsAble for many years, has meant the world to us,” she said.

TVAP engagement manager Reama Shearman said the donation means ‘a great deal’.

“We are so touched and so very grateful to all at Wooden Spoon for easing our burden, helping us get back on track and for thinking of the children and adults with special needs and their families and carers we support”.

