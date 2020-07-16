Final Maidenhead Festival Live and Online show to take place this weekend

The last of Maidenhead Festival’s Live and Online virtual shows is set to take place this weekend.

In a slight change to earlier advertised plans, festival organisers will put on a jam-packed evening of musical entertainment on Sunday.

Maidenhead Festival was due to take place in Kidwells Park this weekend, but it was called off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, a series of virtual shows have kept festival fans entertained in recent weeks.

A host of local artists are set to perform on Sunday, kicking off with Burnham’s Dan Pryde at 6.30pm, who will be followed by the mezzo-soprano voice of Joanna Henwood at 6.45pm.

Acoustic singer-songwriter Marc Woosnam will then take to the virtual stage at 7pm, followed by Pixi DeValle at 7.15pm and Bracknell musician Abi Powell at 7.30pm.

Funkin’ Souled Out BackGround will perform 70s classic soul and funk at 7.45pm, before the headline act of the evening, Lauren Porter, performs at 8pm.

Back from performing at the festival last year, Lauren will perform as So P!nk, covering hits from the singer including Walk Me Home and Get the Party Started.

Lisa Hunter, chair of Maidenhead Festival said: “Thank you to all the artists who are performing at this final online festival and to all those who performed in May and June as well.

“We couldn’t have done it without you, wish you all the best for the rest of 2020 and look forward to working with you again in 2021.

“We’d also like to thank all of Maidenhead and surrounding areas residents for supporting these artists during these difficult times and look forward to welcoming you back next year to Kidwells Park.”

You will be able to watch Sunday’s performances on Facebook at fb.com/MaidenheadFestival/ or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=aB3U6kALGnE

You will also be able to view the show by following a link on the Maidenhead Advertiser homepage.

A competition on the festival Facebook page is also offering the chance to win goodies for next year’s event.

Maidenhead Festival 2021 is scheduled to return to Kidwells Park on the weekend of July 17 and 18.