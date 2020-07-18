Maidenhead youngster raises hundreds for Little Princess Trust

A six-year-old girl from Maidenhead who grew her hair during lockdown has decided to have it cut to support a children’s hair loss charity.

Sophie Barnes, from Spring Close, asked her friends, family and peers at St Marys Catholic School, in Cookham Road, to sponsor her - and has raised more than £300 for the Little Princess Trust.

Nadine's Beauty Salon, in High Street, offered to do her cut for free on Monday.

Sophie said: "I wanted to donate my hair because it's helping other people and I want to be kind.

“The hair goes to a charity to make wigs for children who don't have hair because they are ill, and the money helps them to make the wigs and find ways to make people better when they get ill".

Sophie's fundraising page can be found at http://www.justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/SophieB-hair-donation