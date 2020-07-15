Maidenhead firms react to mandatory face covering rule

Customers entering shops from July 24 will be required to wear a face covering – but concern has been raised that it may be a ‘little bit too late’.

The Government decided this week that wearing face masks in English shops will be compulsory from next Friday.

Those who fail to comply could face a £100 fine enforced by police, but certain groups – such as those with disabilities - will be exempt.

The move has been criticised by some for being introduced too late, while opposers have questioned why customers have to wear masks, but staff do not.

Alan Murray, owner of Peakes Menswear in High Street, called this ‘crazy’ – but said that making masks compulsory is a ‘positive’.

“We have ordered disposable face masks for any of our

customers who may come in [without], and we can offer them one,” he said.

“From a safety point of view it is a positive. It has to be a plus.”

He added: “I would be one of those [people] in the ‘it is a little bit too late’ groups.

“There will always be the one that will go against the norm, but I do not think we will have a problem.”

On the subject of staff not being required to wear a covering, Alan said: “That I find very strange. I think that is crazy. It should be even-stevens.”

Alan added that he will be waiting for Government advice on new signage reminding customers of the rules, and would install it ‘no problem’.

Another Maidenhead business, jewellery store Anthony Paul in Queen Street,

welcomed the Government’s decision.

Company director Joe Jackson said: “I think it is a good thing in close proximity spaces.

“We have got our social distancing signage, and we are going to be looking at putting in a mask one as well. It is a step in the right direction.”

Joe estimated that about half of his customers have been wearing face masks since the store reopened.

“I do not think we are going to have a confrontation with a customer. The Government has got to do [this] to make people realise they are serious about it,” he added.

“It is a pressure to add on [for staff], but we can advise our customers to follow the advice.”

Cllr Stuart Carroll (Con, Boyn Hill), chairman of the council’s health and wellbeing board, said: “I do understand the reasons why the Government has got a bit of a delay, and that is to do with legal requirements to ensure all businesses have the time to put in appropriate signage, and also to ensure the police have time.”

George Eustice MP, the

Environment Secretary, told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday that the July 24 date gives people ‘a bit of time to prepare’.

On staff being exempt from the rules, he added: “It won’t be a compulsory requirement because it won’t always be right for every setting in a

retail environment.”