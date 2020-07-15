Town cycling action plan shifts up a gear

Changes to town centre street furniture to make room for cyclists and pubs or cafés that need more outdoor space were discussed at a Maidenhead Town Forum meeting on July 14.

In the meeting, head of communities and highways David Scott outlined how the Royal Borough intends to use its £140,000 slice of a £45million Government funding initiative to encourage more cycling.

High on the Royal Borough’s agenda is the removal of certain street furniture and planters to create additional space for cycling.

It also intends to increase the provision of cycle parking on Queen Street, Broadway, King Street, High Street and Market Street.

The council plans to bid for more funding on August 7, when the Government is offering a further £180million to local authorities for cycling initiatives.

If the bid is successful, the Royal Borough will accelerate its cycling action plan, which includes constructing a network of cycle routes connecting residential areas to destinations across the borough, such as shops, offices and schools.

Another change to the landscape of the town may come in the form of making more space for pubs to spread out further onto the street.

Mr Scott said that this would be decided on a case-by-case basis, depending on the size of the establishment.

One problem is that in some instances, outdoor spaces adjacent to pubs overlap with Public Space Protection Orders, which prohibit the consumption of alcohol in that area.

However, due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the ability to use more outdoor space would be a ‘lifeline’ for some businesses, said Cllr Simon Bond (Lib Dem, Belmont).

Making more space may also involve removing some street furniture, such as benches. Cllr Helen Taylor (TBF, Oldfield) recommended relocating, rather than removing these.

“People with disabilities and breathing problems use those benches to take a break,” she said.

Though the increase in cycling facilities was broadly praised by council members at the meeting, Cllr Greg Jones (Con, Riverside) flagged concerns over cyclists riding dangerously in the town.

“We have a huge problem with cyclists on the towpath and cyclists in the town who just ignore all the rules,” he said.

“This is a real summer problem. We have lots of families walking with small children, people walking dogs – and there’s people charging down the towpath on mountain bikes. Someone will get knocked down or a dog will get run over.”

“What measures are in place to control these cyclists and get our towpath back, for a start?”

Mr Scott replied: “The power to enforce is with the police but they can agree to share those powers.

“The Royal Borough has been working with the police to agree on delegated powers, so the community wardens team can do some targeted enforcement in the town centre and high street.”

Mr Scott added that signage prohibiting or restricting cycling has had ‘little to no effect’.

Cllr Taylor suggested that cyclists may be cycling through the middle of town because many of them do not possess expert local knowledge of the best and safest alternative cycle paths.

She recommended a scheme to engage cycling groups in the borough to help educate cyclists on these preferable routes.

Chris Joyce, head of Infrastructure, sustainability and economic growth, said the Royal Borough would consider this as a possible solution.

The council is hoping to start targeted enforcement next month.