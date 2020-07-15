Maidenhead church to cover distance to Bethlehem in 'virtual journey'

A methodist church in Maidenhead is hoping to cover the distance from the town to Bethlehem as part of a charity drive.

St Marks Crescent, in Allenby Road, is launching its ‘Great Virtual Journey’ to raise £12,000 – 20 per cent of which will go to the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of Parkinson's UK.

The 3,000 mile distance between Maidenhead and the Palestinian town will be covered by people clocking up miles in their own way – and the church is encouraging everyone to get involved.

The church aims to complete the challenge by July 31.

Funds raised will also be used to assist St Marks’ ‘2020 Vision’ building project – as it seeks to pay off loans following an upgrade to the church.

Eileen Chislett, 2020Vision fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We would love others to join our team and add their miles.

“We want to encourage people to exercise, be it 100 miles or half a mile a week – it doesn’t matter - as every mile helps us reach our goal. Individuals are asked to try to get sponsors to help raise funds.”

At the time of writing, nearly £4,000 had been raised. For all information about the challenge and instructions for signing up, visit www.goldengiving.com/fundraising-team/greatvirtualjourney