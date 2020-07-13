Leisure centres taken over by a new trust

A new charitable trust has been set up to run the borough’s leisure centres, replacing Legacy.

Legacy Leisure currently operates The Magnet, Cox Green, Windsor and Charters leisure centres within the Royal Borough.

Now a new trust, Leisure Focus, has been created to run the leisure centres, taking control of the borough’s sites from August 1.

Due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, all parties agreed it was in the best interests of customers, staff and the wider community to transfer the operation.

Russell O’Keefe, executive director of place for the Royal Borough and trustee of Leisure Focus, said:

“The trust is run by local people who are passionate about the local leisure facilities.

“We cannot wait to re-open [leisure services] and encourage everyone to visit the sites and support your local centres.”

Cllr Samantha Rayner, (Con, Eton and Castle), cabinet member for leisure, said: “Our priority as a council is to maintain the provision of leisure facilities in the area, especially at a time when health and wellness has never been more important.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has brought about unprecedented challenges for us all and we’re sad to be bringing our partnership with Legacy to an end.

“We’d like to thank them for their efforts over the last five years in helping us motivate our community to become happier and healthier and look forward to this new era under Leisure Focus.”

All members who are currently with Legacy Leisure will transfer to the new charitable trust and memberships will continue, with no change to current terms and conditions.

On Saturday, August 1, all leisure centres in the borough will move over to the new trust. They are Windsor Leisure Centre, Magnet Leisure Centre, Cox Green Leisure Centre, Furze Platt Leisure Centre, Charters Leisure Centre and Braywick Leisure Centre.