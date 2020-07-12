Alexander Devine auction puts premium prizes up for sale

A silent auction has been launched to raise funds for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, with auction lots including a Game of Thrones private tour and a Strictly Come Dancing masterclass.

The silent auction works like eBay, with interested bidders placing their bids online.

Windsor-based events agency Penguins has teamed up with Superstars Charity Auctions to put on the event, which opened on July 6.

The auction will run for two weeks, with successful bidders announced on Sunday, July 19.

Auction lots include a Strictly Come Dancing masterclass with Kristina Rihanoff for up to 12 people, an Ascot box for 16 people and a Game of Thrones private tour.

Local businesses and figureheads such as Cantium Gin, The 43 Club and artist Liam Brennan have also donated sports memorabilia, art and experiences for auction.

CEO and co-founder of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, Fiona Devine, said:

“This year would have been our 12th Heaven Sent Ball with Penguins at our side, but sadly due to COVID-19 we have had to cancel the event as well as most of our fundraising activities for the foreseeable future.

“Our fundraising opportunities are currently quite limited so the amazing support of businesses like Penguins is vital in generating the funds we need to continue to be there for families that depend on us.”

To view items for sale and place a bid, visit: https://www.jumblebee.co.uk/penguins4alexanderdevine#none