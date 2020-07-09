Plan to demolish Braywick Gate and Statesman House submitted to council

Plans to demolish and redevelop Statesman House and Braywick Gate near Maidenhead Railway Station to create 125 flats and two office blocks have been submitted to the council.

The planning application, submitted by XLB Property, would see the two buildings on the corner of Braywick Road and Stafferton Way demolished to make way for a phased development of three buildings.

These will include one six-storey office block, one seven-storey office block and one eight-storey residential building, totalling 24,000 square metres of new office and 125 flats.

Statesman House is already vacated and Braywick Gate will be empty by 2026.

A landscaped residential street will separate the residential block from the office buildings and a communal garden will be to the east side of the residential building. Car and cycle parking will also be included in the development.

In a public consultation in December, a representative from Aukett Swanke, the design team behind the proposed plans, said that the development would contain improvements to the street, such as widening the existing pavement to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians already using the route.

The offices will include terraces for people to practise yoga or host staff gatherings while providing ‘good views over Maidenhead’.

The offices will create capacity for about 800-1,000 people in the first building, and 600-800 in the second. The space is aimed at ‘a range of business sizes’ according to the plans.

This development follows the council’s commitment last November to address the absence of office spaces suitable for small businesses, forcing some local businesses to move out of Maidenhead.

A decision date has not been set for the application.

Search REF: 20/01409 at the Royal Borough planning portal .