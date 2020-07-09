Cones installed to prevent problem parking in Hurley

Measures have been put in place to prevent people parking dangerously in Hurley during the hot weather.

Cones have been implemented on key ‘pinch points’ in the village, which has experienced a large influx of visitors drawn by its rural riverside location.

Residents say that the number of cars parked on the tight roads pose a hazard for emergency service vehicles, with litter left over by visitors also becoming a problem - as an army of volunteers clear up after.

The cones will be there until Monday, after which, residents will install their own on busy days, backed by the council.

Stuart Cripps, chairman of the Hurley Village Association, says that he does not want people to stop visiting the beauty spot, but that people should take more care when the weather is nice.

“We ended up with a lot of people coming out of London,” he said.

“The problem was that the roads were pretty blocked which meant there was a potential problem with emergency vehicles.

“(Just) this last week, the emergency vehicles were summoned.”

He added: “Not many people are going to be going on summer holidays this year.

“When you get the good weather, you end up with people descending at the same time on this tiny village.

“We do not want to send a message out that we are snooty and do not want people to come – we want people to come, but it has got to be measured parking.

“Until Monday, we have got cones down the high street both sides.

“The following week, what we have come up with as an association, is we will put our own cones out on the pinch points where the parking is very dangerous.

“The council have been very helpful.”