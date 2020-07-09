Hairdressers welcome back clients after months in lockdown

Hairdressers were given the go-ahead to re-open on Saturday, much to the relief of many in desperate need of a chop.

Della Lloyd, owner of The Salon in Furrow Way, says it is ‘a very different experience for customers’ as a result of new measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

She said: “Normally it’s a very busy, thriving salon but we’ve not been able to have two out of the five stylists in because of social distancing.

“It’s a lovely experience for customers, because it’s calm, but it is a bit strange, but we’re day three now so we’re getting used to it.”

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 Della has moved the reception from the centre to allow for more space, taken out the waiting area and is no longer offering clients drinks or magazines.

The salon has also had to invest in disposable towels, disposal aprons and plastic visors for staff, and disposal gowns and face masks for customers.

“We’re just doing what it takes to keep the business going really, and it will be fine, we’re very lucky because we have got a really strong clientele.”

Although things are different, the changes have not impacted how good it is to be back in business.

“It’s been a really nice atmosphere because everybody’s really looking forward to getting their hair done,” she said.

“It’s been really nice to see everybody and catch up.”

As yet the team has not seen the lockdown DIY haircuts and dye jobs they are to rectify.

“We’ve got them booked in, we haven’t seen them yet, there are a couple, but we have tried to eliminate them by being available online for people to ask us questions.”

