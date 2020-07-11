GoodGym volunteers lend a helping hand to Maidenhead Waterways

A community of runners who combine getting fit with doing good gave their time to clear floating weeds around Green Lane weir on Thursday, July 2.

Volunteers from GoodGym’s Windsor and Maidenhead branch joined forces with Maidenhead Waterways (MW) to drag out the weed that was clogging up the passes, weir basin and nature area.

The team were able to work safely from the banks and not disturb wildlife thanks to MW four metre rakes, trugs and nets.

Some GoodGym members also undertook a litter pick on their run to and from the site.

MW Chairman Richard Davenport said: “We are delighted to team up with GoodGym to help maintain the waterway, which is already being enjoyed in different ways by so many residents, for relaxation on and off the water.

“Once social distancing restrictions are lifted we plan to host larger groups on a regular basis, helping keep the waterway looking good, for the benefit of people and wildlife alike.”

Amy Lovell, area activator for GoodGym Windsor and Maidenhead said: “We hope to make this a regular part of our programme going forward, starting with more weed clearing and litter picking.”