Primary school pupil makes masks to support NHS

A 10-year-old has been making masks for family and friends, raising more than £550 for NHS Charities Together.

During lockdown, Madeleine Grocott, a pupil at Lowbrook Academy, became interested in learning to sew with a sewing machine.

She was soon approached by a friend and asked if she would like to make a mask for her friend’s parent, who works as a TA at Lowbrook.

From there, Madeleine then had the idea to raise money for NHS Charities Together by making a range of adults’ and children’s masks in different styles and giving them out at school in exchange for voluntary contributions.

In total, Madeleine has made 93 masks since May half-term, spending many hours preparing and sewing materials.

“It's been fantastic opportunity for her to give back to our NHS heroes,” said Jennifer Grocott, Madeleine’s mother.

“Full credit to her for showing the determination to persevere, even when it was sometimes a little bit tiring and a little bit boring.”

As part of the ‘green team’ at school, Madeleine was also happy to be able to make reusable masks that are less likely to be dropped as litter.

Madeleine’s Just Giving page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/madeleinegrocott