Hikers to walk 150 miles for Maidenhead United charity challenge

A group of hikers will walk 150 miles in 15 days to raise funds for a Maidenhead United charity initiative.

Setting off from the Craufurd Arms pub in Gringer Hill on Saturday morning, the 10 friends embarked on their first hike raising money for the Maidenhead United 150 anniversary challenge.

Team organiser Dominic Hurst, from Belmont Park Avenue, said: “Maidenhead United is very much a community club. It’s great to see the club using its anniversary to support local charities.

“We want to do what we can to help.

“The response from friends, family and colleagues to the appeal has been amazing. People are being very generous and sending good wishes as well as sponsorship.

After their first day of walking, the Craufurd Magpies team had raised more than £650. The first leg took them to Quarry Woods and Cookham, looping back via North Town Moor.

The next walk will take place on Saturday, with many more taking place through the summer.

Dominic said: “There will be some tough hikes ahead, but we are looking forward to crossing the finishing line in August with 150 miles done and money raised for charity.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/CraufurdMagpies