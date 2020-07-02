Theresa May questions Government over 'political' adviser appointment

Theresa May has publicly questioned the Government’s decision in selecting a ‘political’ candidate as the new National Security Adviser.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Maidenhead MP drew on her previous experience on the National Security Council and questioned why the Government selected a new adviser, David Frost, who had no background in security.

Addressing Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, while he was at the despatch box, she said: “I served on the National Security Council for nine years—six years as Home Secretary and three as Prime Minister.

“During that time, I listened to the expert independent advice from National Security Advisers.

“On Saturday, my right honourable friend (Mr Gove) said ‘we must be able to promote those with proven expertise’.

“Why, then, is the new National Security Adviser a political appointee, with no proven expertise in national security?”

In response, Mr Gove said: “David Frost is a distinguished diplomat in his own right and it is entirely appropriate that the Prime Minister of the day should choose an adviser appropriate to the needs of the hour.”

Mrs May could be seen shaking her head following his reply.