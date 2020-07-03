Trust money enables 'life saving' Maidenhead health day

More than 100 people were given advice on their health and welfare thanks to a grant from the Advertiser’s owner.

When the Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge were given a £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust, the money was put towards holding a community health awareness day.

Held in February, the awareness day took place in the Nicholsons Centre. On the day, 86 free cholesterol and blood sugar tests and 90 blood pressure tests were conducted.

Of those who took blood pressure tests, 31 were advised to go for follow-up tests with their GP.

Lisa Hunter, of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary, said: “It was really successful, we are always surprised by the number of people who come.

“We do it so people can drop in while they’re doing their shopping and they can get things checked.

“It’s obviously playing on people’s minds but they don’t actually go and bother their doctor with it, so the fact that we can check them on the day really does seem to work.

“It’s grants from places like the Louis Baylis Trust that can pay for the professionals to come and do it, and it saves lives.”

The event saw 18 rotarians band together and contribute a combined total of 70 volunteer hours. The tests were conducted by Collingwood Health and the Stroke Association. Representatives from Diabetes UK were on-site giving out free advice, and a team from Berkshire Health Clinic were also conducting free posture checks and neck massages.

Mental health charity Sport In Mind were also there to offer advice on mental health issues and sports-based solutions.

The rotary club had hoped to hold a second health and wellbeing day in September, but following the COVID-19 pandemic it is not yet clear if this will take place physically in the Nicholsons Centre again or move online into a virtual setting.

According to Lisa, the club has come up with several ideas for a virtual setting, which could take the form of short advice lectures, similar to TED Talks, that would be live-streamed on the rotary club’s Facebook page.