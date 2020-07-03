Maidenhead school's sponsored swim for hospice

Youngsters at a Maidenhead school have taken to the pool to raise money for a children’s hospice.

Pupils at Manor Green School took on the challenge of swimming 132 lengths for the Alexander Devine Children's Hospice last week as part of Children’s Hospice Week, which started on Monday, June 22.

Over the course of the week, the children swam the lengths at the school’s hydro pool. Each length was dedicated to one of the 132 children who are supported by the hospice.

One of the school’s students, Pippa Wilkinson, is supported by Alexander Devine, and the students were inspired by her brother Elliot, who cycled 132km on a static bike for the hospice.

So far, the children have raised more than £1,100 for the cause.

Manor Green teacher, Wendy Woodham, who came up with the fundraiser idea, said: “Hearing Elliot on the radio every morning doing his cycle ride really inspired us to want to do our bit for this very special children’s hospice service, especially as our school has a few students, including Elliot’s sister Pippa, that use Alexander Devine.

“We know that Pippa, like many of our pupils, absolutely adores swimming in our hydro pool so we thought this fundraiser would be a brilliant way to involve everyone and help raise money. We are so thrilled with the support we have had and already smashed our fundraising target.

To view the fundraising page visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/283746249488607/2976323855756262/