Rio Deli to open inside Maidenhead Library

Theresa May was given a sneak preview of a new eatery situated in Maidenhead Library on Monday.

‘Rio Deli’ will be run by Leonardo Santos, 39, who also owns New York Deli in the Nicholsons Centre.

When the library in St Ives Road is given the green light to re-open its doors, Leonardo and his staff can also begin to trade.

They will be serving up similar food and drinks to those found on the menu of New York Deli, including quesadilla, hot tuna wraps, paninis and hot drinks.

Leonardo, who lives in Aylesbury, said the opportunity to open Rio Deli in the library was ‘too good to miss’.

He said: “The location is brilliant, we have an inside and outside seating area which we don’t have in the other location.”

“The community here in Maidenhead has been great to us,” added Leonardo.

“As an independent shop it’s very hard to find a good location but since we opened New York Deli two and a half years ago we’ve been so welcome in this town.”