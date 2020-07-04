£500 of vouchers to be shared between Garden in Bloom winners

There is still time to enter the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s Garden in Bloom competition before entries close on Sunday, July 12.

With the competition taking place virtually all entrants need to do to be in with a chance of winning a share of vouchers worth £500 is submit a photo of their garden in one of five categories.

These are Blooming Beautiful, Grown at Home, Back to Nature, Nature Indoors, and Utterly Upcycled.

The competition which is sponsored by the Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce is being run by Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s), lead member for environmental services, climate change, sustainability, parks and countryside.

“This year’s RBWM Garden in Bloom competition has been attracting interest from some of our regulars, but also a whole new raft of gardening enthusiasts since it was launch in May,” she said.

The vouchers up for grabs are for Braywick Heath Nursery, in Braywick Road, which were brought with funds donated from Maidenhead Chamber of Commerce.

To enter the competition email one photograph, along with the category you are entering, your name and ward to gib@rbwm.gov.uk

The deadline is midnight on Sunday, July 12. Winners for each category will receive a virtual rosette, and a Garden Centre Voucher.