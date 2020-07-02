Maidenhead Waterways launches photography competition

A photography competition launched by Maidenhead Waterways (MW) and supported by the Maidenhead Advertiser launches today.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the MW trustees, hopes the submitted entries will capture the network of streams in all its glory and says, ‘summer is when it will look best’.

“Since the weir launch event all the landscaping has actually matured now and everything is green and growing and thriving, and the wildlife is thriving, we now have something worth photographing in our view,” he said.

There are two categories for the competition, under 16s and over 16s, but ‘it’s up to people what they want to submit as a photo’ and up to three photographs can be entered per person.

Snappers may want to capture the shoals of small fish, families of ducks and the resident grey heron who watches over the weir and fish pass, but it can be ‘anything that links to the waterway’.

“We don’t want to dictate what people photograph, but we would love to get a selection of photos in the submissions that reflect wildlife, people, boating, and architecture around the

waterway,” said Richard.

People on the water, or enjoying the waterside public spaces, such as the amphitheatre or library bridge, and images of water flowing through Brunel’s Great Western Railway tunnels would all fit the bill.

Richard says the vision behind the waterways project was ‘to create something that works for everyone, its for all of us, bringing the Thames into town’.

“The active and passive enjoyment of everyone who lives, works or spends their leisure time in Maidenhead town,” he said.

“That’s our passion, and it will be lovely to see that coming back through other people’s eyes.”

MW’s panel of trustees will draw up a shortlist of entries and the final winners in each category will be chosen by Richard, Theresa May MP and the Advertiser’s resident photographer, Ian Longthorne in September.

Both winners will receive a £100 prize. The competition closes on Monday, August 31 and is not open to professional photographers.

To submit a photograph email it to photos@maidenheadwaterways.org and to view the full terms and conditions go to www.maidenheadwaterways.org