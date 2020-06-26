Odeon Maidenhead announces reopening date

Big screen chain Odeon has announced its reopening date following the coronavirus lockdown.

Cinemas were given the go-ahead to open their doors from July 4 following a Government announcement this week.

The Odeon in King Street has now said it will reopen from Friday, July 10. Tickets are available to purchase now.

Changes in line with safety include a focus on contactless payments, spaces between guests and limited seats on sale to ensure social distancing, and enhanced cleaning.

Carol Welch, managing director for Odeon UK, said: “New measures include social distancing in our auditoriums and foyers, additional cleaning regimes, and a request to book tickets online prior to arrival.

“We would like to thank our colleagues and guests for their patience during this period, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back to big screen entertainment and a safer cinema experience.”

Visit www.odeon.co.uk for more information on tickets.