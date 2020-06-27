SITE INDEX

    • Plans submitted for Maidenhead office space development

    Fresh plans have been submitted to transform the office building on the corner of Cookham Road and Saint-Cloud Way.

    Maidenhead Cloud Gate Ltd had proposals thrown out by the council last year but has returned with altered plans to turn the building – Saint-Cloud Gate – into ‘grade A office space’.

    Changes include a reduction in the building height by two storeys, a different brick colour, and the building being set further back from a listed structure next door.

    An online consultation was held for residents to view the proposals and an application has now been submitted to the Royal Borough.

    A representative of the Maidenhead Cloud Gate Ltd development team said: “We’re really pleased with these revised plans that will bring this new, much needed grade A office space to Maidenhead.”

    For more details, visit www. stcloudgatepublicconsultation.com

    Maidenhead

