Claires Court photographer to have work published

A sixth-form student at Claires Court will have her photographs published in two publications this summer.

Jazzy Parr, 17, took portraits of her friends as part of her photography A-level and submitted them to the website kavyar.com/ which enables creative professionals to get their work published.

Jazzy, a year 12 student from Marlow, had her work taken up by Malvie Mag, an upcoming French magazine, and Mob Journal, a portrait photography magazine.

The photos are of Annabelle Runiet, a Claires Court student, Sophie Leopold, a former pupil, and a self-portrait of Jazzy.

To view the images, visit www.malviemag.com/worlds-apart

Jazzy said: “I’m really thankful to my friends and fellow students at Claires Court who modelled for the photographs.

“I would definitely want to work in the world of editorial photography, whether it is freelancing or working with magazines.”