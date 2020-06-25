Walking group set up for those bereaved during lockdown

A walking group for those who have suffered a bereavement during lockdown has been set up in Maidenhead.

Deborah Kibblewhite, who works at Berkshire College of Agriculture, Burchetts Green, lost her partner Pete Lewis to a heart attack in March, and was only able to invite eight members of his family to his funeral due to lockdown restrictions.

The grieving process has been made even more difficult due to the loss of control during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now she has spent some time coming to terms with her loss, she wants to help others who are going through some-thing similar.

A keen walker, Deborah is hoping to start a walking group, calling it the Halcyon Club, where those who have lost a loved one during lockdown can enjoy the outdoors together, and talk as much or as little as they would like about their loss.

Deborah said: “Grieving during lockdown can be quite brutal.

“It’s hard enough going to organise a funeral but when there are all these situational requirements it gets even harder.

“When you are bereaved you can’t manage your emotions from moment to moment. I thought there must be other people out there that are grieving.”

While she was grieving for Pete, Deborah found walking was a great way to help her deal with her loss when it was not possible to look to her friends or family for support all the time.

She said: “The walking is the only thing that has been keeping me sane. Nature carries on as if nothing has happened.”

After walking with some of her BCA colleagues who have also experienced loss, Deborah decided to set up a walking group dedicated to those who have lost some-one.

She said: “I’m a great walker. I find it a really great way of supporting other people because people can tell you as little or as much as you they want. The point is to help. It could be your friend, your dad, your sister or your daughter.”

If anyone is interested in joining Deborah on a walk, email her at deborahkibblewhite@gmail.com