Alexander Devine to gradually reopen its hospice doors as lockdown eases

A Maidenhead children’s hospice will gradually reopen its doors tomorrow (Tuesday) as coronavirus lockdown rules ease.

From this week, families relying on the support of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service have access again to care and facilities at the building in Snowball Hill.

The charity was required to close its doors to families when the UK went into full lockdown in March, and adapted its services to support families during the pandemic, providing virtual contact, music therapy, bereavement support, and end of life care when needed.

Helen Bennett, director of care at Alexander Devine, said it has been difficult for families as they spent a lot of time indoors.

“It has been really tough for families during the lockdown. Most have been shielding to protect their children, and while we’ve been providing them with the support they need at home, many of them miss coming to the hospice, being able to enjoy all the facilities it offers,” she said.

“Supporting children and families back into the hospice has involved a lot of planning and making sure we have all the necessary measures in place to protect the children, families and our staff.

“To begin with we will restrict the number of families that can acces the hospice at any one time. and we will continue to maintain high standards of infection control and PPE in line with all the government guidelines.”

The gradual reopening of the hospice is coinciding with Children’s Hospice Week, running from today (Monday) to June 28.

The initiative will raise funds for the 54 children’s hospice services across the UK, at a time when many have been unable to benefit from fundraising events.

To make a donation to Alexander Devine, visit: www.alexanderdevine.org/2020/06/childrens-hospice-week-2020/