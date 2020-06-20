Charity leader praises Maidenhead United's fundraising initiative

A charity set to benefit from Maidenhead United’s 150th anniversary fundraising campaign has praised the club for supporting good causes in the community.

The Link Foundation, which supports vulnerable families in the area, is one of the 15 charities that will benefit from the club’s 150 Challenge, which will see it strive to raise £150,000 by encouraging people and groups in the community to take part in fundraising activities.

Should the club reach its goal, The Link Foundation, along with the 14 other charities, would receive £10,000.

Una Loughrey, The Link Foundation’s chairman, said: “It’s amazing, its quite hard to grasp just how long 150 years is, its quite momentous.

“It’s a very generous offer from the football club because times are hard for everyone but they decided to use their fundraising ability to raise funds for community causes.”

Having lost many of its fundraising capabilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Link Foundation, which spends about £100,000 each year helping the most vulnerable people in the area, has had to rely on grants and initiatives like the 150 challenge to continue helping people.

Spending about £20,000 per year on beds alone for vulnerable families, the money will help to ensure those most in need can still have a good night’s sleep.

Peter Griffin, Maidenhead United chairman, said: “We looked at what we could do to celebrate our birthday, our anniversary and we’re really happy that we can do some real good with this. We’re happy that it’s been so well received and there are some great causes in there, all 15 of them. It’s lovely that people want to get out and do these challenges.

“I know times are going to be hard with the recession that’s coming but we really hope that people embrace it and come up with fun ways of raising money that also give people a boost during this time.

“We’ve had some baking challenges, a penalty shoot out challenge. Some of these challenges will be the more straightforward walking, running, sports stuff.

“But some of the different ones will be really interesting and will encompass a load of different things.”