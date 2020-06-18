10-year-old launches charity cycle on national radio

A 10-year-old cyclist kickstarted his fundraising challenge on national radio this week.

Elliot Wilkinson, from Maidenhead, started his 132km fundraiser on Monday morning live on Heart Radio’s breakfast show, as part of Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden’s ‘charity challengers’.

Raising money for the charity Global’s Make Some Noise, the youngster will ride about 26km every day this week on a static bike to reach his goal.

Elliot was inspired to undertake the challenge by his sister Pippa, who suffers from infantile syndrome, and is supported by the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice service in Maidenhead. He decided to ride 132km as a tribute to the 132 children supported by the hospice.

Global’s Make Some Noise supports small charities like Alexander Devine across the country. Elliot is one of many young fundraisers undertaking challenges for the cause, and so far more than £30,000 of the £50,000 target has been raised.

On Monday, he featured on Heart Radio with his sister Pippa, and mum and dad Danielle and Allen, before he set off on his first ride of the week.

Speaking on the radio, Elliot’s father Allen said: “Pippa goes regularly for care and that gives myself and Danielle a break and they’re really good at supporting her development overall.

“I think the really great thing about Alexander Devine is they're inclusive across the whole family.

“Elliot gets to go to sibling classes so they take Elliot for the day with lots of other siblings who have disabled brothers and sisters and they care for them as well to make sure they’re involved.”

To view the fundraising page visit https://heartmakesomenoise.charitycheckout.co.uk/cf/jamie-and-amandas-charity-challengers