Remember When: Crowds turned out to summer fetes, fairs and carnival parades

1970: Bourne End’s carnival week drew to an end with a procession and fete (main picture)

In roasting sunshine, a cavalcade of brilliantly decorated floats paraded through the village and into Jacksons’ sports ground.

There they awaited the arrival by helicopter of actor Rupert Davies, better known as TV detective Maigret, who officially opened the carnival fete.

1975: Terry Wogan was at Cox Green Fete where he crowned seven-year-old Karen Oxlade as the overall winner of the fancy dress competition.

The day’s entertainment included a chance to sit in the cockpit of a Hawker Hunter, karate demonstrations and a display by the Noleen Falk School of Dancing.

1975: Maidenhead Rugby Club president Roy Bonberry praised the first team for the best season in their history at the club’s AGM.

Not only did they win the Advertiser Cup, the Berkshire Knockout Cup and the Cairns Trophy, but they qualified for the first round of the national knockout competition for 1975-76.

The AGM saw awards handed out, with a special presentation made to Derek Harris in recognition of five successful years as captain.

1980: A right Royal dog stole the hearts of teachers and children alike when Cormac, the Irish wolfhound mascot of the Irish Guards, visited Bray Playschool.

Cormac, whose normal duties included daily parades at Buckingham Palace, was invited to meet the children with his handler, Guardsman Corporal Rutherford, who explained something of their work.

1985: Youngsters from Marlow CofE First School and Holy Trinity School paraded through the town in Victorian costume as part of the 150th anniversary celebrations of All Saints’ Church.

Some 450 children joined in the parade to Higginson Park, where they played games with a Victorian flavour.

1990: A whopping crowd whooped it up at Cookham’s annual village fete, smashing all previous records and making it the most successful in its 10-year history.

Well in excess of 1,000 people converged on The Moor to enjoy the fair, raising about £2,500 for 1st Cookham Scout Group in the process.