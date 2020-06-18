'Huge thank you' issued to Maidenhead shoppers as town centre reopens

A ‘huge thank you’ has been issued to Maidenhead’s shoppers who have returned to the town this week as the High Street slowly starts to reopen.

From Monday, many of Maidenhead’s ‘non-essential’ shops re-opened for business, introducing social distancing measures like plastic screens, queuing, one-way systems and more spacious layouts.

Steph James, Maidenhead Town Manager, who has been helping to ensure that the re-opening goes smoothly, has thanked the shops and shoppers for their efforts during lockdown, and for sticking with the town.

She said: “A massive thank you to the businesses that have managed to adjust their business models and be able to trade in some way during lockdown and how they have adjusted and changed now they can reopen. There’s been really great support from the community for these independents that have managed to change what they do, a huge thank you to everyone that has stood by their local businesses during all this time, and I hope they continue to do so now more are reopening.”

Every shop that has reopened this week has completed a risk assessment and made adjustments to ensure that shoppers can visit safely.

The town centre and Nicholson’s Centre have also been modified slightly, with pedestrian one-way systems installed, which, according to Steph, the majority of people are engaging with.

The council’s decision to give Royal Borough residents three hours of free parking in council car parks has also helped boost the number of visitors to the town since it was introduced on Monday.

Alan Murray, owner of Peakes Menswear, in High Street, said that many of his regular customers before lockdown have already dropped in to make a few purchases this week.

He said: “We were quite fortunate because we have regular customers and have been keeping them updated via email, reminding them that we were opening on Monday.

“We had a really good response, a lot of them have been with us for years and have become friends. A lot of them came and bought something almost just to keep us going which has been really nice.”