SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 17
23 °C
Thu, 18
20 °C
Fri, 19
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Thunderstorms forecast for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

    Thunderstorms and heavy showers are forecast to take place today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) according to the Met Office.

    This morning, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued for the entire south of England from noon to 9pm both today and tomorrow.

    In places that suffer heavy rainfall, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could become flooded.

    Delays of trains and public transport is possible, as well as road closures.

    Fast flowing or deep flood water could occur in places, and power cuts are also possible.

    Visit metoffice.gov.uk for the most up-to-date information.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved