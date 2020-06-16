Maidenhead Festival to put on day of virtual music and entertainment

The organisers of Maidenhead Festival are set to follow up on the success of their first online session with more virtual music and entertainment this Saturday.

With this year’s festival postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fun moved online as musicians filmed live performances on Saturday, May 16.

Now, the event’s organisers have a bigger show planned for Saturday, June 20, with a jam-packed programme running from 11am-10pm.

The running order features Maidenhead Festival favourites and local acts including Bottle Kids, Chasing Deer, Tara Deane, Amanda Hague, Foxtrot Oscar and Harry Quinn.

The fun will also include interactive entertainment for the whole family, including a sing-along with the Tuneless Choir, exercise with Zumba With Lu and Norden Farm storytelling with Patrick Ashe.

Johnny Rocks will host Random & Rocks Kids’ Quiz, and for younger viewers Moo Music will have babies and toddlers bopping along to the beat.

Aspiring chefs will be well catered for, with Presto Pizza providing DIY pizza kits to help create a classic Italian dish at home.

Maidenhead Festival would usually take place in Kidwells Park in July, but will now return in its physical form in 2021.

Another online event is being planned for July 18 and 19, when the festival would have taken place, featuring music and entertainment on the Saturday and Sunday.

Festival chairman Lisa Hunter said: “We can’t wait to bring you another Maidenhead Festival online on June 20.

“We have something for everyone from the smallest to the oldest so tune in and rock with us.”

She added: “We are also in the process of putting together our biggest online event for the July weekend.”

To watch the show, search for Maidenhead Festival on Facebook or view on YouTube here.

A donate button will give viewers the option to give money to raise funds for the performers.

Due to limited places, viewers must register in advance for Presto pizza kits. The company can be messaged via Instagram at @presto_isf or on Facebook at @presto.isf for more information.