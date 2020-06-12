'Shop local' call as businesses prepare to reopen

The Royal Borough is urging residents to shop local as businesses prepare to reopen on Monday.

On June 15, Government lockdown measures are easing, which will see the reopening of non-essential retail outlets, such as clothing and technology stores.

Meanwhile some establishments in the town, such as the High Street’s fruit and veg stall, The Boathouse restaurant at Boulters Lock and Strawberry Grove cafe, have kept trading during lockdown by radically changing their services.

Steph James, Maidenhead town manager, has encouraged shoppers to support such outlets, to help boost the economy and to thank them for continuing to serve the community during these troubling times.

“Many businesses have had to completely change their business model,” she said. “They have also given wonderful support to volunteers in the community, such as Maidenhead Rotary, Maidenhead United Football Club and the mosque.

“Independent businesses have donated food, cooked food, and helped with volunteer shop spaces, as well as supporting the local economy.”

To help keep shoppers safe, the borough will be making changes to the high street and indoor spaces such as the Nicholsons Centre, adding vinyl stickers to the floor and putting up signs.

Lifts, for example, will feature reminders to keep to a maximum of two people from different households.

The borough will also be supporting individual shops as best it can to keep to the new Government requirements. Shops will look very different, with protective screens over counters and increased hygiene procedures.

Among the shops that are raring to go are Peakes Menswear and Goyals school uniform outfitters.

“Our counters are already two metres apart from each other, so we’re ready,” said Seema Goyal, owner of Goyals. “We have free face masks to hand out in our shop if people need them.

“For returns, we have clothing sanitisers and a dedicated place where we leave the returned clothes for three hours.”