Concert band members keep playing to support carers and entertain neighbours

Four members of the Maidenhead Concert Band living in Furze Platt Road have been performing for the street during Clap for Carers over the last two months.

Every Thursday at 8pm, Carrie Rogers, her father Peter Ripper and husband-and-wife Gavin and Becky Pisshaw gather together 2m apart outside Peter’s house and play for an audience of 20-30 neighbours.

They play five or six songs per each 15-minute performance, such as Over the Rainbow and Always Look on the Bright Side (from Monty Python’s Life of Brian), on the flute, clarinet, saxophone, French horn and tuba.

If it is a neighbour’s birthday, the band plays a round of Happy Birthday.

Though last month marked the final ‘official’ clap for the NHS, the band members plan to continue their performance into the foreseeable future.

It gives them an opportunity to get together and play, as the full 50-member Maidenhead Concert Band has been unable to rehearse since March.

“It brings all the neighbours out and we enjoy playing for them,” said Carrie. “Some neighbours have never met before, and now they know each other.

“As long as they want us to do it, we’ll continue.”