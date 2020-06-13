SITE INDEX

    • Impressive birthday cake recreates KFC meal

    Amit Sehgal could be forgiven for thinking he was getting a meal of KFC when his wife presented him with his birthday cake on Sunday, May 31.

    After all there was a bucket of original recipe chicken, a bag of deep-fried popcorn chicken, a side of baked beans, fries, a pot of ketchup and a plastic fork to eat it with.

    Authentically, the bag and bucket even depicted Colonel Sanders' familiar smiling face. But while it was an illusion, it was nonetheless finger-licking-good, lovingly created with sponge and icing by Seema, to celebrate her husband’s 32nd birthday.

    “Amit has been missing KFC so I thought I would make his favourite take-away,” said the mother of one-year-old, Ari, who works in marketing and bakes in her spare time.

    “It took me about nine or 10 hours to make it over a few days.”

    Seema even tricked her father-in-law by presenting him the ‘Colonel’s chicken legs’.

    “He thought it was actually from KFC,” added the Cox Green resident.

