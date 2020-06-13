Impressive birthday cake recreates KFC meal

03:00PM, Saturday 13 June 2020
Amit Sehgal could be forgiven for thinking he was getting a meal of KFC when his wife presented him with his birthday cake on Sunday, May 31.
After all there was a bucket of original recipe chicken, a bag of deep-fried popcorn chicken, a side of baked beans, fries, a pot of ketchup and a plastic fork to eat it with.
Authentically, the bag and bucket even depicted Colonel Sanders' familiar smiling face. But while it was an illusion, it was nonetheless finger-licking-good, lovingly created with sponge and icing by Seema, to celebrate her husband’s 32nd birthday.
“Amit has been missing KFC so I thought I would make his favourite take-away,” said the mother of one-year-old, Ari, who works in marketing and bakes in her spare time.
“It took me about nine or 10 hours to make it over a few days.”
Seema even tricked her father-in-law by presenting him the ‘Colonel’s chicken legs’.
“He thought it was actually from KFC,” added the Cox Green resident.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust was treating around 240 patients for coronavirus last month, a new update has revealed.
Major regeneration plans for the Nicholsons Centre have been submitted in what has been dubbed one of the first ‘shopping centre to town centre’ projects in the UK.