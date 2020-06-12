Maidenhead United fundraiser will bring out 'creativity' in people

The director of a Royal Borough charity has said she is looking forward to seeing people’s creativity on display through Maidenhead United FC’s new fundraising initiative.

As reported in the Advertiser last week, the football club is celebrating its 150th anniversary by raising £150,000 for 15 charities in the area. People are being urged to take on a 1.5, 15, or 150-related challenge, and all funding raised through ‘Magpies 150’ will be distributed equally between the good causes.

One of those set to benefit is Family Friends, which provides short term support to families who are facing difficult times.

Its help is free, confidential and open to any family living in the Royal Borough with a child aged 0–13 years and up to 18 years for armed service families.

Director of services Tracy Muschamp said: “We are delighted to be involved with it [the Magpies 150].

“It is quite early days at the moment and we are just trying to promote it on our social media.

“I am sure some of us will be taking on challenges, I am just not sure what they will be. Mine might be a running theme because that is my thing.

“I am really looking forward to seeing all the different things people will do – these things bring out the creativity in people.”

She added: “We are supporting local families through this crisis but it is still hard to come by funding to do that, and it is just going to be increasingly challenging.

“[This initiative] means we can deliver what we are offering – our support comes generally face-to-face so it has disrupted our service. But we are doing as much as we can from home and our volunteers are still supporting families remotely.

“We really appreciate anyone that gets involved and everything that the Magpies are doing to support local charities.”

Visit www.magpies150challenge.co.uk for more.