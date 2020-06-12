Furze Platt executive head: Pupils 'brilliant' since returning

An executive headteacher has said his pupils have been ‘brilliant’ since more children returned to school this month.

Mike Wallace, executive head at Furze Platt Primary Federation, is one of hundreds of staff to adapt to an increase in pupils since the coronavirus lockdown.

The Government announced in May that early years children, and those in year one and year six, would be able to return to school from June 1 – with strict social distancing and hygiene rules in place.

Mr Wallace said that each school has approached this differently, due to their contrasting resources and classroom sizes.

He added that the federation – which includes Furze Platt Infant and Junior schools – has undertaken a ‘phased reopening’, with some early years children coming back for particular half days and year six pupils at school on select full days during the week.

From next week, all pupils in the allowed years will return full time across the two sites.

“We have always been open to key worker children,” Mr Wallace said.

“Whatever we have been doing with these groups, we have expanded it really. It has not been anything new, it is just working with larger numbers.

“Year sixes can handle the two-metre rule, they are used to that. The early years struggle a bit more but we put out a lot of communications to the children.

“We are just trying to prepare them as much as possible. They have been brilliant since coming back.”

He added: “Nowhere is safe, but you can make sure you are as safe as you can be.

“It is different for every school. It is not one rule. We based on how many [children] we could get back, and then worked out how much space and staffing we would need.

“This is not just about the progress they have lost – this is about the mental health of children. They have been out of school for the longest time they have ever been.

“Phased reopening allows us to bring the children back to an area that is as safe as it can be.”

Mr Wallace extended his thanks to Tops Marquees, based in Cookham, which has installed four outdoor marquees, free of charge, to aid outdoor learning at the Furze Platt schools.

It has also been to 10 other schools in the area, installing more than 40 of the structures.

“We have created a space outside where children can go in a shaded area and carry on with their work,” Mr Wallace said.