Petition launched for a Maidenhead Town Council

A petition has been launched to create a Maidenhead Town Council just weeks after it was announced the campaign for a Windsor Town Council could progress to the next stage.

Last month, the leader of the Royal Borough Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) pledged to undertake a community governance review to look at how a Windsor Town Council would work.

He said a report would come to full council in July and, if given the go-ahead, a review would take place in the next year.

Boyn Hill resident Andrew Hill has now started a petition to create a Maidenhead Town Council.

He said: “A town council would be a very efficient way of running things. It would empower local groups and people. You can have more people coming forward to stand as councillors and they can have a fairer say in what happens in their communities.”

Mr Hill, who stood as a Borough First candidate in last year's local elections, said it would be logical for the Royal Borough to consider a Maidenhead Town Council at the same time as there may be cost savings with the governance review.

It would need to be signed by a certain number of residents from within the unparished areas to trigger its own community governance review or more than 1,000 signatures to be debated.

When asked about the possibility of a Maidenhead Town Council after his announcement about the Windsor Town Council, Cllr Johnson said: "We’re looking to learn lessons from a Windsor review, we wouldn’t want them to run in parallel because there will be things we can do better next time.

“It’s not to say no just not yet.” Cllr Johnson has been approached for further comment about the petition.

Visit www. petitions.rbwm.gov.uk/MheadTC/