Sunniest May on record for Maidenhead

This year has seen the sunniest May in the town on record to date.

Maidenhead-based meteorologist Roger Brugge said that, at Boyn Hill, a total of 337 hours of bright sunshine was measured, beating the next sunniest May by 32 hours.

The second sunniest May in local history was 30 years ago in 1990, with 305 hours of bright sunshine recorded in the same spot.

The total amount of spring sunshine this year was more than 750 hours, far exceeding the total of the previous sunniest spring, which stands at about 640 hours.

It has also been a dry May; it only rained on two days of the month, with a total of 2.7mm of rainfall. The May average for the area is 53mm.

Each spate of rain lasted only around 40 minutes in total. This makes it the driest May since local records began in 1859.

The growing season has been hampered in a number of ways by the weather. Between the March 20 and the end of May, less than 50mm of rain fell in Boyn Hill, about two-fifths of the amount expected during this period.

In addition, though the days have been hotter than normal, the nights have been colder, affecting crops; clear skies have resulted in some severe frost damage to sensitive crops around mid-May.