Brothers spend 24 hours on a trampoline for the NHS

Three young brothers spent a 24-hour mini-lockdown inside their back garden trampoline to raise money for the NHS on Monday, May 25.

Kobe, Freddie and Chester Cook, aged nine, six and five, came up with the idea of staying on the trampoline all day and night to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

In a message on their Just Giving page, Kobe wrote:

“This means we will be stuck together all this time and we can't get off. We will have to sleep out there all night and eat out there too.

“This will be hard for us, but knowing everyone has donated and believes in us will keep us going.”

The boys originally decided on a target of £100. Their mother Carly Cook encouraged them to aim for £200 target – and the boys managed to raise a total of £800 across 48 supporters.

“I spent a lot of time running down with a bucket when nature called,” said Carly. “Me and my husband had the worse night’s sleep when we slept out there with them, but it was worth it.”

The boys’ JustGiving page can be found at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cookiesx