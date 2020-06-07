Giant rainbow collage brings Bridle Road together

A giant rainbow collage has been created out of artistic contributions by more than 30 households on Bridle Road.

The image, called ‘Together’, was designed by artist Charlotte Martin with help from her 12-year-old granddaughter.

“She came up with the image of a little girl reaching up to the sky, with tears falling from the sky,” said Charlotte. “She said it was a little girl thinking about people we had lost.”

Charlotte drew sections of the outline onto separate postcards and distributed these to participants, who replicated their section of the picture onto A1 sheets.

The entire picture put together is about 15sqm.

All ages got involved with the project, from young children to the elderly, using everything from paints, pencils and cut-outs from magazines, to fabrics and upcycled old clothes.

Contributor Sarah Scarborough said: “So many people incorporated really interesting designs, full of hope for the future.

“It’s really brought us much more together as a community.”

The artists are hoping to sell prints of the artwork to raise money for Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

To access the order request form, visit: www.big-rainbow.org