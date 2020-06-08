Flexible work space reopens with social distancing measures

As lockdown measures are gradually relaxed, many businesses are looking at the steps required to return to an office environment.

Social distancing measures are expected to remain in place for some time to come, so workplaces will need to ensure workers can stay safe.

Felxible office facility MyWorkSpot, based in Reform Road, is one of the businesses adapting to these challenges.

It has launched a new social distancing-friendly layout to get Maidenhead’s businessmen and women back on track and its health and safety response to the COVID-19 pandemic has recently been featured on international broadcast station Reuters TV.

MyWorkSpot’s three-floor work space in Clyde House has been refitted with tape along the walkways to help maintain social distance.

Walkways have also been widened by removing desks, some of which make up barriers between workspaces.

The facility has removed around 40 per cent of its office furniture to create distance.

Certain zones have a new maximum number of people who should use the space at once, including the kitchen and bathrooms.

The company is also expecting an ‘influx of demand’ from Maidenhead-based corporate employees looking for options to work closer to home.

Home working has been a challenge for some, due to the presence of children and other distractions.

Many are looking for a ‘third way’, according to MyWorkSpot’s director and co-founder, David Johnston.

“The time commuters save by not travelling every day can be spent far better on themselves or with their families,” he said. “One of the concerns about going back to London is the lifts,” Mr Johnston added. “In tall buildings, the only access to the top floors is via lifts. If you can only get one person in at a time, you could be queuing for an hour.”

As well as health and safety changes, MyWorkSpot has also introduced new technological offerings, with video conferencing facilities placed in every meeting room.

It has also just finished its new ground floor work area, commissioned just before coronavirus hit, complete with Maidenhead-themed artwork by street artist Nick Harvey (‘Kin-Dose’).

To see a Google-powered 360 virtual tour visit: https://tourmkr.com /f/ F1n4pSBIEr/12138639p, 2923128m,221.48h,88.40t